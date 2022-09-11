Sunday Submissions: 2023 Sheikh Zayed Book Award

The 2023 Sheikh Zayed Book Award is open for submissions until October 1:

The administrators write:

Since 2006 the Award has brought recognition, reward and readership to outstanding works by authors, translators, researchers, publishers, and organisations around the world. Not only does winning the award bring immense prestige to the winners, but each laureate also receives a cash prize of £170,000, to both recognise their achievements and support them in their future literary work.

Of the nine award categories, three are open to international submissions: the Translation category accepts works of any genre (fiction, poetry and non-fiction) translated either to or from Arabic, while, the Arabic Culture in Other Languages category recognises works, published in languages other than Arabic, on aspects of Arab civilisation and culture from fields including the humanities, fine arts, literature and history. Finally, the Publishing and Technology category is dedicated to publishers, distributors, research institutions and cultural institutions, which promote Arab literature and culture through various forms.