Sunday Submissions: AKO Caine Prize for African Writing

Submissions for the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing (for short stories) are now open until the 26th January.

The AKO Caine Prize Award for African Writing is an annual literary award for a published short story by an African writer. In addition to the £10,000 prize, we invite five shortlisted writers to London for a series of events including public readings, interviews with media institutions, private event with agents, and an invitation to the 2023 award ceremony where the winner will be announced.

The shortlisted stories will also be published in the 2023 AKO Caine Prize anthology.