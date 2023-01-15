Sunday Submissions: AKO Caine Prize for African Writing

Submissions for the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing (for short stories) are now open until the 26th January.
The AKO Caine Prize Award for African Writing is an annual literary award for a published short story by an African writer. In addition to the £10,000 prize, we invite five shortlisted writers to London for a series of events including public readings, interviews with media institutions, private event with agents, and an invitation to the 2023 award ceremony where the winner will be announced.
The shortlisted stories will also be published in the 2023 AKO Caine Prize anthology.
Eligibility criteria include:
- The story must have been published in the five years preceding the submissions deadline. For 2023 eligibility, the judges will only consider work published between 1st February 2018 and 25th January 2023.
- Entries must be more than 3,000 words or less than 10,000 words.
- Entries must be submitted by a publisher. This includes publishers of physical and digital books, literary journals, magazines, and literary arts oriented websites.
- Writers must be over 18 years of age at the time of submission
For the complete submission guidelines, click here.
Submission deadline is the 26th January 2023.