Najwa Barakat’s ‘Mister N’ Shortlisted for 2023 EBRD Literature Prize

MARCH 16, 2023 — Today, organizers announced the ten-book shortlist of translated literature for the 2023 EBRD Literature Prize.

This six-year-old literary prize, established by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, awards authors from countries where the EBRD operates, as well as their English translators. The EBRD countries range from “central and eastern Europe to Central Asia, the Western Balkans and the southern and eastern Mediterranean.”

This year’s shortlist — chosen by judges Toby Lichtig, Maya Jaggi, Arkady Ostrovsky and Natasha Randall — includes one title from Lebanon, Najwa Bakarat’s Mr. N, translated by Luke Leafgren and published by And Other Stories.

In a prepared statement, Lichtig said:

“My fellow judges and I are delighted with this year’s shortlist, which has taken us from 18th-century Poland and communist Bratislava to contemporary Beirut and Ukraine, via a dystopian fishing village at the end of the world. We became swept up in not one but two messianic cults, were led through the corridors of medical facilities masquerading as hotels (and time capsules), and disembarked on an imaginary eastern Mediterranean island in the dying days of the Ottoman Empire. The themes include illness and war, recovery and revolution, old age and new beginnings, the clash of history and friction of domestic dramas, the jolt of political awakening and personal reckoning. This is a list to startle, delight, bewilder, hearten, amuse and entertain.”

The full shortlist:

The winning author and two runners-up, along with their translators, is set to be announced on June 15 at an award ceremony to be held at the EBRD’s headquarters in London.

