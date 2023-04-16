Sunday Submissions: Global Africa Translation Fellowship

As part of its African Languages and Translation Program, The Africa Institute invites applications to the fourth cohort of the Global Africa Translation Fellowship for the year 2024.

The fellowship welcomes applications from across the Global South for a grant of up to $5,000 to complete translations of works from the African continent and its diaspora, into English or Arabic. This is a non-residential fellowship that allows the recipient scholar to complete the work outside of The Africa Institute (Sharjah, UAE). The aim of the fellowship is to make important texts in African and African Diaspora studies accessible to a wider readership across the world.

The fellowship provides funding in the range of $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the quality and breadth of the project. Selected projects may be retranslations of old, classic texts, previously untranslated works, poetry, prose, or critical theory collections. The project may be a work-in-progress, or a new project feasible for completion within the timeframe of the grant.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Find further information, in addition to submission guidelines, here.

