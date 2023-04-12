Yasmine Seale Selected as 2023–2024 Fellows of the Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center

APRIL 12, 2023 — The New York Public Library’s Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers announced today that they have selected fifteen fellows for its 2023-24 year, a list of academics, authors, artists, and one literary translator: Yasmine Seale.

As part of her year at the Center, she will work on producing a new translation of One Thousand and One Nights. Seale has already produced an acclaimed The Annotated Arabian Nights, which came out from WW Norton in 2021.

Art from Yasmine Seale’s @the_small_hours

Other 2023-24 fellows include artist Molly Crabapple (who worked with Marwan Hisham on Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War), poet Nicole Sealey, visual artist Accra Shepp, as well as several novelists and ecademics.

In a prepared statement, Martha Hodes, interim director of the Cullman Center, said: “Our Fellows are selected on the basis of excellence and a strong need for the Library’s resources. This year’s judges have put together a diversely brilliant and creative cohort who will draw both widely and deeply on the Library’s many and varied holdings and collections.”

