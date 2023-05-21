Sunday Submissions: ArabPop ‘Celebration’ Issue

The Italian magazine ArabPop has opened calls for its fifth issue – the theme is ‘Celebration’.

The editors write:

As the fifth call of Arabpop. Magazine of Contemporary Arab Arts and Literatures is an important

milestone, we wanted to dedicate it to a theme that lends itself to a multitude of representations

and interpretations: Celebration.

With this call we want to explore the multiple cultural, literary and artistic connections in the Arab

world that refer to the concept of celebration. We therefore ask: why and how individuals celebrate

in their lives? How are these private or public moments recounted in the literature and art of the

Arab region and diaspora? What are the codes and rituals of the different moments of celebration,

be it a wedding, a funeral ceremony, a festival, a concert, a game or even a moment of domestic or

family intimacy? We are aware that celebrations are not always happy moments and can also have

traumatic or dramatic implications, or can represent the transgression of traditions, labels, rituals

and ceremonials in force within communities. As such, we are looking for pitches that provide a

broad and original literary and cultural overview on the theme of the celebration and that relate to

Arab art and literature