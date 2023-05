In “The Gifts of Movement: Transformative Migrations in the Digital Age,” Algerian novelists Said Khatibi and Amara Lakhous talk with scholar-translator Alex Elinson about writing and migration, in which Lakhous says: “I think the real migration for artists is the migration of languages.”

You can watch on YouTube:

