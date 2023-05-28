Sunday Submissions: The Song Cave Manuscript Review

The Song Cave has opened its call for submissions for its manuscript review.

The Song Cave describe themselves as being ‘dedicated to recovering a lost sensibility and creating a new one by publishing books of poetry, translations, art criticism, and making art prints and other related materials.’

They will be accepting full-length manuscripts of poetry and poetry in translation.

Email The Song Cave at : info@the-song-cave.com with your questions and submissions.

Submission period is from June 1st to June 30th.

