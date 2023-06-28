Summer Reads: ‘The Song of the Banu Sasan’

This summer, we will run select pieces from summer issues of ArabLit Quarterly. This excerpt from a tenth-century poem by Abu Dulaf, translated by Brad Fox, ran in the summer 2020 CRIME issue of the magazine, available as PDF, e-pub, and in print.

By Abu Dulaf

Translated by Brad Fox

The Banu Sasan was a name associated with bands of thieves, beggars, and other outcasts beginning in the eighth century. Stories and legends surround them, and many poems were ascribed to them. What follows is one such poem, extracted from a text written down by the tenth-century Iraqi traveler and writer Abu Dulaf. It’s written in slang, and Abu Dulaf’s version includes lengthy notes, which can be read as satirical, pedantic, or simply interesting. Clifford Edmund Bosworth published a faithful but not very accessible English translation, including Abu Dulaf’s notes and adding his own, in 1976. I’ve integrated some material from those several layers, while striving for a taste of the original qasida—a poem essentially unrecoverable, but still somehow recognizable.

Eyelids wet from exile and scorn and heart charred to embers from pain I’ve tasted passion’s twins—both sweet and bitter and roamed in freedom, so can only stand the free ….. even more after decades as an outcast I’m stripped bare—a black branch among green leaves I’ve seen marvels and all the colors of doom and now I’m pleased to the core whether fasting or feasting I’m the heir and defender of that legendary dynasty I’m the scion of the Banu Sasan



We wander the world, seek nothing but glory and our separateness is our distinction we’ve been tossed around and turned inside out and shaped like desert sands in the wind but we savor our days both in lean times and luxury we’re drunk nonstop and always enflamed we taste the sweetness of life in sex and in souse



We’re the best of the best on land or at sea our stallions pound the ground worldwide we exact our tax everywhere, from China to Egypt in Muslim lands or anywhere else the whole world is ours and everything in it and if it’s bad in one place we move on we summer where it’s cool and winter under date palms we respect no authority so no one doubts our supremacy and we come in all colors ….. whoever you ask has stories

We claim everyone hot for ass and pussy ….. every pleasurer of great swollen cocks— ………. or use your own two hands …………… and you’ll need no seducer, no virgin ……………….. no moaning about celibacy or raising a dowry ……………………. no menstrual stains or labor pains ………………………… or babies at the doorstep





We are every madman and madwoman with charms at their throats with dangling earrings and leather-brass cuffs all the scammers and hucksters and ranters passing hats all the plate-lickers and scrap-scroungers crying Help me I’m cold who sneak a taste at the market or beg at the bank or set off at dawn with egg-yolk pus blisters and bandaged heads with sesame-oil bruises and razor cuts ….. crying The Bedu! The Kurds! It was the jinn who mugged me! and all those fake borderzone refugees—the evil Greeks cut my tongue out! and those jihad pleaders who embezzle donations and all who sprinkle rosewater, burn incense ….. or sell perfume by the side of the road and every quack dentist who yanks a maggot from your mouth and all the escape artists writhing out of chains and the pickpocket magicians who relieve you of your jewelry ….. with the aid of a fine silk thread and whoever harangues you with tales of the Israelites or goes around dressed like a monk or a pilgrim ….. then shares out the take with his crew all those Ramadan hunger artists scarfing liver in secret and the bloodsucking divines in their hairshirts and we are those skilled equestrian beggars who dodge and lunge and the Roman refugees waving locks of hair ….. as if their brother’s been ransomed in Byzantium





And we are every beggar with a bent spine and every beggar who pretends to be deaf and all the mutilated beggars with their hacked-off hands and the roadside gangs—those lords of dust and all those Bible-reading zealots who pretend to convert and whoever hands out water claiming descent from Muhammad or flubs their tongue like a Bedu or tricks pilgrims or fakes blindness or babbles all through afternoon prayers whoever lies around with their ass oozing oatmeal enemas ….. tossing piss-soaked rocks and farting up the mosque ………. until the congregation is so discommoded …………… that they pay him to go away





And we’re the ones who tie their necks with towels so their faces turn red and we’re those evening bread beggars with their lamentations and the bookish scolds against wine and vice and the furnace-lovers covered in ash and the fortune-telling scammers who hand coins to their marks ….. then lead them like lambs to slaughter and those who say their father was Christian and their mother a Jew ….. but the prophet came to them in a dream and whoever claims they escaped from a street gang or dyes their face and hands with ochre ….. and spouts suras right there in the market





And we are everyone who smears his beard with red dye like a Shi’a ….. and counterfeits Karbala relics and all the invisible ink readers with their copper-water and flames and anyone who can con the Kaisan or rhapsodize about Hussein until the crowds weep and we’re that pair who stake out each end of the market ….. then whip the crowd into a frenzy ………. for ‘Ali on one side and Abu Bakr on the other





And we’re the streetside hadith-tellers with their trunks full of books and all the whore-spawn beard-shavers blaspheming the crowds And we’re the heartbroken bawlers with oil-dabbed eyes—those elegant beggars and the punk who won’t move out of your way ….. until you lose your patience and shove him ………. at which point he says: Fuck off, cum-sack! I’ll wipe my ass with your beard! ….. ………. What’s a cum-sacks’s head but a sack for my cum!— and he won’t stop blocking you till you cough up a coin





And we’re everyone who hires children to go around looking miserable or who throws down prayer beads, candies, and salt or hustles prefab amulets—This one made just for you! or pretends to be deaf or yanks molars or sells cures for the blind or scribbles down charms and spells from an old grimoire or starts fires with a mirror or cures madmen and cripples ….. by dousing them with smoke or spraying them with spittle





And we’re the door-to-door panhandlers—those excellent beggars and whoever pretends to fast then sneaks a drink from the river and whoever gloms onto hajj caravans promising paradise to the pilgrims ….. brokering dirt-cheap plots in Ridwan’s garden and the guy who dyes his hands like a Sufi and shaves his upper lip ….. until it’s smooth as a washbowl or a freshly waxed vulva and we’re those Persian and Nabataean beggars who never learn Arabic and whoever interprets dreams like Ibn Sirin or sells arsenic or stones to tell iron from gold ….. or passes off beads as if they’re tears of David and all the boys in blackened rags leading a blind man like a father and whoever teaches beggar kids to unfasten their clothes





And we’re the astrologers with their omens and signs who read astrolabes and furnace flames and shout The end is nigh! and we’re that kid doubled over with a scrapheap on his back and the other boiling broth where beggars squat and we are every fearless snake-charmer without a care in the world ….. unfazed by the sight of a viper— ………. who grab the slit-eyed snake and yank its venomous fangs …………… so it’s ready for shows and competitions ……………….. where the angel of death is just an arm’s length away ……………………. and some keep safe while others get bit





We do the damndest things to earn our bread





And we are that quack doctor with his bag of hooks and lancets and the gambler staking cash and clothes ….. cursing God when his luck caves in and we’re the conniving blind—those elevated beggars and we’re the trainers of fierce lions and tigers and the dirt-smeared kids leading bears and monkeys and those pliers of fatteners or toothache narcotics ….. who slip in powders that cure farts ………. or urinary tract infections or constipation …………… then say It was this magic charm—I’ve got more right here and those model citizens and straight-laced tenants ….. who bolt on the rent in the night and whoever grazes in the square like a camel





And we are every poet in the world—desert tramps and city prowlers





And we are the scattered Medinans and spoiled Meccans and we are that renowned Baghdad khalif ….. who asked to pay in installments ………. for bread begged from his own emir and all the strongmen grinding date-pits with their teeth ….. and breaking iron with their hands and whoever gums up their skin with dragon’s blood and we are the beggar boys—those beardless youths ….. dressed in white and acting like idiots and we’re the lech who leads one of them off ….. so hungry he’ll eat drug-spiked stew ………. coming to on a mat in a bone-bare house …………… where there nothing’s in store for him but lies and abuse ……………….. and his captor’s booze that knocks him out ……………………. and his captor’s cock that fucks him senseless





And we’re that boy who shakes and gnashes his teeth ….. claiming the jinn are at him for smacking a cat and whoever goes around with a bowl and a strainer and a dozen brooms ….. scouring market halls and gutters and threshing floors and furnaces and whoever can recite the Qur’an like Abu ‘Amr and all those subtle theologians ….. who preach depravity before devotion and we are that donkey-woman whose husband won’t beg ….. so she ties up her fist and claims her fingers are cut off ………. or flops them like they’re limp and dead …………… or bandages up an eye like she’s half blind





And we are the pot-jugglers of Kabul and all the tightrope walkers and pulley-rope climbers and we’re the black-skinned bandits of the Zanj and the Zutt ….. but not the brown-skinned bandits like the Kabbaja and we’re the illustrious day drinkers—spat on all over town and we’re that pious and submissive scholar ….. seen sobbing salty tears in the square ………. who then shits behind the minaret and wipes his ass on the mihrab …………… and if he fasts—I swear he breaks it by noon and we are the bald beggars, panther-black with furnace soot and bare assed in the market ….. crying Strike blind this grocer, O Lord! ….. ….. Our boss—may he shit himself! ….. ………. and may the butcher go stiff with paralysis, O Lord! ….. …………… and the fabric-seller—may he never recover! …………… and if you try to stop him he blesses you ……………….. with the pungent fruits of his anus





And we’re those strutting studs who giggle and flirt through Friday prayers and every saucy beggar queen prancing like a thoroughbred while her husband looks on and all the throbbing hard-ons at Eid





And we are everyone who hopes only to scavenge the land or hide behind humility on a sad stone bench and every naked waif cowering in the mosque and all the patient poor in their quilted scraps and rags who roll up their prayer rugs and tramp around nonstop and the rag-pickers, always ripping and sewing ….. with their mats home to great nests of lice and everyone sleeping in the snow and mud ….. without so much as a ragged old coat ………. whose every glance is a glower and every look is a leer …………… and who won’t let up till they’ve fleeced all donors





And we’re those filthy boys in bathhouse stoke rooms branded with poverty and restless as demons crumb-collectors and ration-snatchers piling dried up crusts like freshly winnowed wheat to share out among themselves and who tip the bathhouse stoker like good-hearted souls with a couple of nuts and half a radish





O God—make it rain on the Banu Sasan! See them bare and buff and puffed up and proud strong-backed and shackle-scarred their muscles rippling like Numrud bin Kan’an and they never make ablutions or even wipe their ass they take pride in heresy and apostasy and thievery ….. and whoever doesn’t like it ………. can roll their scorn inside their prayer mat …………… and kindly fuck off





Woe to whoever chases satisfaction it’s never like you thought raven-black or parrot-bright or moon-colored like a dove as for me—I’ve milked fortune’s tits one pair after another I’ve circled the earth as many times as al-Khidr and for the free—roaming’s like fire to gold so if you’ve got a problem with my wandering—hear this: didn’t the sayyids wander with all their prayers and vows— ….. those saintly descendants of the prophet? you see their graves from Kufa and Karbala to Baghdad and Samarra ….. in Tus where the camels kneel and Bukhara by the Shakri Canal Salman and ‘Ammar were wanderers—so was Abu Dharr ….. their holy tombs dot the world like shining stars





If I could squelch my desires—quench this thirst in my heart I’d call this place my home and start issuing decrees I’d fly my flag of glory high in victory or I might never make good ….. maybe no one can help me then I’ll never give up my search but if one day I roll up, all rich and famous ….. I’ll eat crushed reeds and lote-tree leaves ………. in just a shirt and a towel and be content

Brad Fox is a writer and translator. His new book The Bathysphere Book was released by Pushkin Press/Astra House this May. His first article on Arabic dream narratives, trickster tales, and encyclopedism appeared in World Art in February 2020. Earlier work has appeared in The New Yorker, Guernica, and in the Whitney Biennial. Find him at bradfox.org.

