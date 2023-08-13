, , , , ,

Sunday Submissions: Rowayat

Rowayat magazine has opened calls for its guest edited seventh issue – the theme will be “joy.”

They will be accepting submissions for the following categories:

  • Fiction (1500 – 10,000 words)
  • Poetry (3 poems or 2 flash fiction)
  • CNF/Nonfiction
    All forms of essays, memoirs, travel literature, author interviews, and book reviews. (1500 – 3000 words)
  • Writing Central (writing tips, translation advice, or creative writing lessons). (1500 – 3000 words)
  • Comics: 4-8 pages 
  • Art: 10-30 pages of illustrations, photography, paintings, prints, sculpture, mixed media, or design.

Find out more about this issue and its editors here.

Deadline for submissions is September 1st 2023.