Sunday Submissions: Rowayat
Rowayat magazine has opened calls for its guest edited seventh issue – the theme will be “joy.”
They will be accepting submissions for the following categories:
- Fiction (1500 – 10,000 words)
- Poetry (3 poems or 2 flash fiction)
- CNF/Nonfiction
All forms of essays, memoirs, travel literature, author interviews, and book reviews. (1500 – 3000 words)
- Writing Central (writing tips, translation advice, or creative writing lessons). (1500 – 3000 words)
- Comics: 4-8 pages
- Art: 10-30 pages of illustrations, photography, paintings, prints, sculpture, mixed media, or design.
Find out more about this issue and its editors here.
Deadline for submissions is September 1st 2023.