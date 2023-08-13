Sunday Submissions: Rowayat

Rowayat magazine has opened calls for its guest edited seventh issue – the theme will be “joy.”

They will be accepting submissions for the following categories:

Fiction (1500 – 10,000 words)

Poetry (3 poems or 2 flash fiction)

CNF/Nonfiction

All forms of essays, memoirs, travel literature, author interviews, and book reviews. (1500 – 3000 words)

Writing Central (writing tips, translation advice, or creative writing lessons). (1500 – 3000 words)

Comics: 4-8 pages

Art: 10-30 pages of illustrations, photography, paintings, prints, sculpture, mixed media, or design.

Find out more about this issue and its editors here.

Deadline for submissions is September 1st 2023.

