Monday Poetry: Two Readings by Mona Kareem and Sara Elkamel

Last May, poet-translator team Mona Kareem and Sara Elkamel launched I Will Not Fold These Maps, a collection of Kareems poems translated to English by Elkamel.

Among the launch events was one hosted online by ArabLit; it can still be watched on our YouTube channel.

As part of the launch, Kareem and Elkamel recorded several poems together. The two shared below are not from the collection, published by the Poetry Translation Centre, but these recordings were arranged by the PTC. You can enjoy them here or at our YouTube channel, read by the poet and translator, in generous celebration of Women in Translation month.

Mona reading “Happiness” in the original:

Sara reading “Happiness” in its English translation:

Mona reading “A Break for the Horizon” in the original:

Sara reading “A Break for the Horizon” in its English translation:

Get their debut translation, of Mona Kareem’s poems in Sara Elkamel’s translation, from the Poetry Translation Centre.

