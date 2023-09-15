Lit & Found: Weekly Arabic Poetry Newsletter

This wasn’t perhaps a difficult find — as we have built this Wednesday newsletter out of poems previously published on ArabLit or in ArabLit Quarterly — but, in any event, wanted to share the news.

Our first poem, Rasha Omran’s “Claws,” in translation by Phoebe Bay Carter, was sent out this Wednesday. Future poems will be drifted out to inboxes worldwide on Wednesday mornings (for the Americas) afternoons (for Europe, Maghrebi, Mashreqi, and African time zones), and evening (the rest of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand).

We will focus on relatively short poems by a wide range of Arab authors, in translation. Interested readers can sign up through Substack. Poets, translators, and publishers who would like to see their work featured can contact us at info@arablit.org.

