Sunday Submissions: Sheikh Zayed Book Awards 2024
One of the most prestigious and well-endowed prizes in the region, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, is open for submissions. Books can be put forward for the ten awards below:
- Literature (including both fiction and poetry)
- Young Author (for writers under the age of 40)
- Children’s Literature
- Cultural Personality of the Year
- Publishing and Technology
- Arabic Culture in Other Languages
- Translation – either to or from Arabic
- Literary and Art Criticism
- Contribution to the Development of Nations
- Editing of Arabic manuscripts