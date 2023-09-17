, , , , , , , ,

Sunday Submissions: Sheikh Zayed Book Awards 2024

One of the most prestigious and well-endowed prizes in the region, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, is open for submissions.  Logo of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award Books can be put forward for the ten awards below:
  • Literature (including both fiction and poetry)
  • Young Author (for writers under the age of 40)
  • Children’s Literature
  • Cultural Personality of the Year
  • Publishing and Technology
  • Arabic Culture in Other Languages
  • Translation – either to or from Arabic
  • Literary and Art Criticism
  • Contribution to the Development of Nations
  • Editing of Arabic manuscripts
The prize is worth 750,000 dirhams (£165,000) per award. Read the full announcement on the SZBA’s website and submit entries using this online portal, where the submission guidelines can also be found. The submission period closes on October 1, 2023.