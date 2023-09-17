Sunday Submissions: Sheikh Zayed Book Awards 2024

New and featured poetry in translation.Short fiction from the Maghreb and Mashreq.Talks with authors, translators, publishers, & more.Reflections on the art and craft of translation.Resources for translators working between Arabic and English.A look at Arabic literature and Arabic literature in translation.Featured poetry, fiction, and essays from our magazine.Listen to the latest from BULAQ, an Arabic books-centric podcast.Listicles of bilingual books, medieval poems, short-short stories and more.