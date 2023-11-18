A Poem by Olivia Elias from Day 38, Nov. 14

On November 13, we shared a special section on Palestinian poet Olivia Elias, who writes in French, which included video readings by Elias and her translators; a conversation between Elias and her translators, Sarah Riggs and Jérémy Victor Robert; and an excerpt of Elias’s “Your Name, Palestine,” translated by Sarah Riggs and Jérémy Victor Robert, with a drawing by Basil King.

The next day, Nov. 14, Elias wrote this poem of reflection & response; it is translated here by Jérémy Victor Robert.

Day 38, Nov. 14, I Didn’t See the Fall This Year

By Olivia Elias

Translated by Jérémy Victor Robert

I didn’t see the fall this year

I didn’t see the acacia blaze

the cranes fly away

.

..

NO WATER NO FOOD NO FUEL & ELECTRICITY

.

for the people of the Ghetto

not even medicine absolute Deprivation

so have decided the Conquerors with the unfailing

support of their powerful Allies

.

in the first place the big Chief of America who

frantically shakes his veto-rattle

.

.

I didn’t see a single thing this fall

no blazing acacia no flying cranes

only a deluge of bombs dropped on the

deadly mousetrap

& overflowing in the middle of this madness

the big living river with multiple arms

of the children of Gaza

.

.

your small bodies which didn’t get the time to grow up

your dreams which didn’t get the time to blossom

your small bodies flowers of blood

your dreams blown away with the wind

.

.

I didn’t notice the fall this year

I didn’t say goodbye to the golden leaves

to the cranes

I must say goodbye goodbye to every single thing

like they do over there each night

before going to sleep parents & children

hugging each other & saying goodbye

only bombs & more bombs on Gaza in ruins

perhaps we’ll be blessed to meet again

in another life a life that won’t be

ghetto & bantustans jails bombs & extinction

A poet of the Palestinian diaspora, Olivia Elias writes in French. Born in Haifa in 1944, she lived until the age of sixteen in Lebanon, where her family took refuge in 1948, then in Montreal, before moving to France. Her work, translated into English, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese, has appeared in anthologies and numerous journals. In 2022, she published her first book in English translation, Chaos, Crossing (World Poetry), translated by Kareem James Abu-Zeid.

Jérémy Victor Robert is a translator between English and French who works and lives in his native Réunion Island.

Cover photo JoLynne Martin.

