Reports: Poet Mosab Abu Toha Kidnapped by Israeli Army in Gaza

NOVEMBER 20, 2023 — Canadian lawyer Diana Buttu this morning announced that award-winning poet and essayist Mosab Abu Toha had been kidnapped by the Israeli Army in Gaza as he was fleeing bombardment with his family.

His brother Hamza Abu Toha added in a statement on Twitter that he had been advised by the US embassy to head for the Rafah crossing when he was taken by the army. His current whereabouts, his brother said, are unknown.

PEN International issued a brief statement this afternoon:

PEN International is deeply concerned by news that Mosab Abu Toha, Palestinian writer, poet, and founder of Gaza's first English-language library, has been arrested by the Israeli Defense Force while leaving #Gaza. We join calls demanding to know his whereabouts and the reasons… — PEN International (@pen_int) November 20, 2023

As writer Abdalhadi Alijla noted on Twitter, “Last month, he [Mosab Abu Toha] was in the USA on a tour. He has been recognized with several awards, including the Palestine Book Award 2022. He also received the Arrowsmith Press Award, was a finalist for the American Book Award 2022, and a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Additionally, he received the Before Columbus American Award.” He also recently won the Derek Walcott Prize for his collection Things You May Find Hidden In My Ear. Also read: “Silenced Verses: On the Kidnapping of Mosab Abu Toha,” by Jehad Abusalim

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

