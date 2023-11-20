New Poetry: Fady Joudah’s ‘Sunbird’

Words, we believe, are the flesh & bone of human solidarity. They are mutual assistance; they build and reinforce our networks of shared understanding. When people swing an axe at those shared meanings, or muffle them by insisting that these words are their opposites (hate instead of hope), they are taking aim not just at the meanings of these words, but also at the networks of solidarity.

And so, in these times, we need the poets who more fiercely imagine our shared and just universe. We are grateful for the poets who build. – ArabLit.

Sunbird

By Fady Joudah

I flit

from gleaming river

to glistening sea,

from all that we

to all that me,

fresh east to salty west,

southern sweet,

and northern free

there is a lake

between us,

and aquifers

for cactus

and basins

of anemone

from the river

to the sea,

from womb

to breath and one

with oneness

I be,

from the river

to the sea.

Fady Joudah îs a poet for our times & all. He is the author of five collections; most recently, Tethered to Stars. He has translated several collections of poetry from Arabic and is the co-editor and co-founder of the Etel Adnan Poetry Prize.

