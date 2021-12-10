Fiction

Raghad Qasim: ‘Hair or No Hair’

Azher Jirjees: An Excerpt of ‘Sleeping in the Cherry Field’

Hawara al-Nadawi: An Excerpt from ‘Qismat’

Abdullah al-Sakhi: And Excerpt from ‘Pathways of Loss’

Nonfiction

Al-Bayati: ‘When I Met al-Sayyab in 1947’

Ali Shakir: Translating My Jewish Grandmother

Balqis Sharara: ‘When Darkness Falls’: On the Shortened, Brilliant Life of Iraqi Author Hayat Sharara

Adonis: ‘When al-Sayyab Visited Beirut in 1957’

Poetry

Ra’ad Abdulqadir: ‘The Song of the Eternal Citizen’

Ahmed Abdul Hussein: ‘In the Name of God’

Ghareeb Iskander: ‘Song of Myself’

Interviews

Hawraa Al-Hassan: On Reading Resistance and Collaboration in Iraqi Novels

Azher Jirjees: Writing an Iraqi Postman in Norway

Bachtyar Ali: ‘The Last Pomegranate’

Dunya Mikhail: ‘The Bird Tattoo’: Between Horror and Peace in the Sinjar Mountains

Mortada Gzar: Black Basrans and ‘Broom of Paradise’

Ghareeb Iskander: Reading T.S. Eliot in Arabic

Emily Drumsta: On Nazik al-Mala’ika and  ‘Revolt Against the Sun’

Reviews

Nora Parr: Women’s Nonfiction on Political Detention: From Iraq to Palestine

‘Iraq + 100’: Ten Visions of Iraq in 2103

‘The Lion of Basra’: Muslim, Jew, and Christian

In Focus: Iraq

This January 2022, we share our first “In Focus” section, edited by Hend Saeed. For “Canonical Works & New Voices,” we asked a number of Iraqi writers, translators, and scholars to put together a list of their highlights from Iraqi literature. In “30 Reads: A Month of Iraqi Women Writers,” we have 30 days of reading suggestions by women writers, originally composed in Arabic or Kurdish. Explore more special features below, with more from our archives on the left.

Writers Select: Canonical Works & New Voices

30 Reads: A Month of Iraqi Women Writers

Ali al-Tajer on Book-cover Design and Iraqi Stories