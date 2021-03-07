Words Without Borders’ 2021 Poems in Translation Contest is open now through midnight April 16, 2021:

The WWB Poems in Translation Contest aims to spotlight “groundbreaking work by poets and translators around the world.”

According to organizers, the contest is open to submissions of contemporary poetry from around the world translated from any non-English language into English. Four winning poems will be co-published in Words Without Borders and the website Poem-a-Day, throughout September 2021.

The winning poems will be selected by American poet Airea D. Matthews, along with the editors of Words Without Borders. Winning poets and translators will be awarded $150 each.

Guidelines for submissions:

1. Entries must be submitted by translators and include both original- language texts and translations. Self-translations are eligible.

2. Only poems translated from languages other than English are eligible.

3. Only first English translations will be considered. Retranslations of poems already available in English are not eligible.

4. Translations must be unpublished.

5. Translations must not be under contract for publication.

6. Authors of original poems must be living.

7. Translators must have confirmed that English translation rights are available.

8. Translators may submit up to three poems. (All three poems need not have the same author. Similarly, co-translations are also eligible.)

9. Individual poems must not exceed forty lines.

10. Submissions must include brief bios for authors and translators.

You can send your submission at the WWB website.