A few upcoming online events:

April 6

Shahd Alshammari will be talking with Layla AlAmmar about her novels Silence is a Sense and The Pact We Made on Tuesday, April 6 at 12 pm EDT. More here, register here.

April 7

Palestinian poet Ahmad Almallah reads at Georgetown in conversation with Suzanne Stetkevych on April 7, 5 pm EST. More info here, RSVP here.

April 8

Ugly Duckling Presse will be co-hosting a book launch for their Spring 2021 titles on Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 pm EST with Candice Madey gallery, featuring Mona Kareem who will be reading from her new translation of Except for This Unseen Thread by Ra’ad Abdulqadir. Register here.

*

In the first edition of the digital AGYA Alumni Lecture Series “Writing Modern Literature in the Arab World,“ AGYA Alumnus Bilal Orfali will welcome Omani writer Dr. Jokha Alharthi on April 8 at 8 pm (GMT+4). Find more information on their website and register here.

*

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews poet and professor at the University of Michigan Khaled Mattawa for the afikra Conversations series on April 8. More info and RSVP here.

Later in April

April 20

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews novelist Susan Abulhawa for the afikra Conversations series on April 20. More info and RSVP here.

April 23 & 24

Goethe Institute is hosting a free online “Bias and Translation Workshop for Translators” over two days, 10 am to 3.30 pm CET. Find more info here and register here.

April 25

Adabiyat Book Club will discuss Hanan al-Shaykh’s The Locust and the Bird: My Mother’s Story on April 25 at 1 pm EST. More here.

April 27

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews writer and translator Mona Kareem for the afikra Conversations series on April 27. More info and RSVP here.

*

Ala Younis and Maha Mamoun will be talking with art historian Hala Auji about “Kayfa ta: On Shapeshifting Texts and Other Publishing Tactics”, the first session in a new series on “Histories and Archives of Arabic Publishing” co-hosted by the British Library and Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge. Find more information about this event and the whole series at their website and register here.

April 31

“Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Translation in Dialogue“: Join Translation@Warwick on Friday 30 April from 1 pm to 5:15 pm (GMT+1) for a half day of readings and discussion with translators and publishers. Register here.