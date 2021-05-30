Our Fall 2021 issue will have a focus on FOOTBALL:

We are looking for football-focused writing, however that might be interpreted. We are as happy to accept a pitch as a completed submission.

Please make sure your submission fits one of the categories below:

Translations of pre-nahda texts about proto-football or football-esque sports, from Arabic

Short-short fiction with a football element, under 1500 words. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

Essays about football, either translated or originally written in English, but linked to Arabic literature, writers, or written with deep literary engagement.

Poems or chants about football! Any length. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

Literary playlist essay, focused on a book (novel, short-story collection, poetry collection) where football is a central element.

A history of some aspect of football in a country (or countries) of the Maghreb or Mashreq

Open letter to a late author that centers on football

Photo essay with contemporary & classic authors playing football. Please don't neglect women writers & their engagement with football.

Translators Cafe interview or feature that has a football element

interview or feature that has a football element Short comix about football, either written bilingually, originally in Arabic, or with relation to Arabic literature.

Pitches for this issue should be in by July 1. Drafts of completed works should be in by August 1. We aim to publish September 15.

We are not able to accept: Fiction and poetry written originally in English.

We do accept: Both pitches and completed works.

Yes, we do pay: $20/page.

Please submit your pitch of completed work via Submittable.