The Berlin Senate Department for Culture and Europe will award research stipends in the field of literature:

They write:

The stipend programme was established to support the artistic development of professionally working authors and translators in the field of literature and comics in Berlin who have already proven themselves through their publications. The stipends are intended for the artistic development of professional, Berlin-based authors of literature (fiction, prose, poetry and books for children and young adults, no drama), who write in German or a language other than German and translators who translate literature (fiction, prose, poetry and books for children and young adults, no drama) into German or from German into another language.



To be eligible, applicants

should provide evidence of several years of professional artistic activity in their field.

must live and work in Berlin.

may not be enrolled in a literary training course or working as a professor at a university.

The research stipends of € 8,000 each are dispensed in two installments from November to December 2021 and can be used to fund research activities that, for instance:

involve research or preparatory work on a particular topic

develop new projects

are aimed at tapping new or different working techniques

allow for the continuation or completion of particular works

support publication etc.

Information on how to apply can be found on the website of the Berlin Senate. The deadline is 6 pm (Berlin time) on June 15, 2021 for stipends for non-German language projects and 6 pm on June 21, 2021 for stipends for the German program.