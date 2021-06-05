A few upcoming online events:

June 4-5

The American University of Beirut and the University of Bamberg, Germany, are hosting a conference on “How to End Things in Arabic Literature”, organized by Bilal Orfali and Lale Behzadi. There will be seven panels over two days, bringing together international experts on Arabic Literature. See the program here on Twitter and register by emailing the AUB Arabic department at arabic@aub.edu.lb.

June 5

Join Mikey Muhanna for an afikra Round Table discussing “A Decade of Shubbak: History of the Festival,” featuring Eckhard Thiemann (Shubbak CEO & Festival Artistic Director), Taghrid Choucair Vizoso (Senior Programmer & Festival Producer) & Riwa Saab (member of the Young Shubbak group).

*

The Media Line is hosting a live poetry reading and artist talk featuring Palestinian American poet Zeina Azzam who will read from her new book of poetry, Bayna Bayna, In-Between. To join the event taking place at 1pm (EDT), register here.

June 7

Kareem James Abu-Zeid will be giving an online lecture titled “On Translating Poetry: Compensation and Creation” for the Bread Loaf Translators Lecture Series. Get your tickets here.

June 8

Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith for a virtual event with author Mohamed Kheir and translator Robin Moger to discuss Slipping. They will be in conversation with writer Yasmine El Rashidi. The event will begin at 5pm ET; register here.

*

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews poet Hayan Charara for the Afikra Conversations series on June 8. Register here.

*

The final session in the “Histories and Archives of Arabic Publishing” series on Tuesday, June 8 at 5pm (BST) brings together Refqa Abu-Remaileh and Kristine Khouri to speak about their respective archival and curatorial projects under the title “Fragmented archives and histories of solidarity“. Find out more here and register via Zoom.

June 12

Join the second session of the Shubbak Festival x afikra Rountable Series under the heading “Shubbak’s Curatorial Collaboration with Dardishi & Fadaa” with Taghrid Choucair Vizoso (Shubbak), Samar Ziadat (Dardishi), Khalid alBaih & Hadeel Eltayeb (Fadaa), moderated by Mikey Muhanna. RSVP via the above link or through this form.

Later in June:

June 15

To celebrate the launch of Concrete and Ink: Storytelling and the Future of Architecture, Theatrum Mundi is hosting a virtual evening featuring readings by, among others, Adania Shibli, whose short story “Word War” was translated by Mona Kareem for this volume. Tickets to the live launch event include a copy of the book and can be bought from Theatrum Mundi.

June 17

Join Zoe Lambert and Lindsey Moore in conversation with Lancaster University alumni, Naji Bakhti on June 17, 5–6:30pm (BST) for a reading from Naji’s novel Between Beirut and the Moon and a chance to ask questions. Find out more and register here.

*

Also on June 17, join the MENAWA reading group for their discussion of this month’s read, No Knives in the Kitchens of This City by Khaled Khalifa. The novel’s translator Leri Price will join to speak about her practice and experience. The meeting will take place via Zoom, see their Twitter post for how to participate.

June 20

The sixth edition of the Shubbak Festival: A Window on Contemporary Arab Culture runs from June 20 – July 17, 2021. We will be highlighting some events nearer the time; until then, you can check out their festival guide.

June 21

Ruqaya Izzidien, author of The Watermelon Boys, will be giving a virtual talk in the Authors Online series on Monday, June 21, from 7-8pm (BST) via Wokingham Libraries. Find out more at their Twitter and e-mail libraries@wokingham.gov.uk to register.

June 22

The Translators Association will be hosting an event on the topic of “How to Edit Award-Winning Translations” as part of their TA@home festival. Join translator Chantal Wright for a conversation with editors Ka Bradley, Bishan Samaddar and Saba Ahmed about editing translations, the impact of the TA Prize, and the role of the editor. More info and registration here.

June 23

Also part of TA@home is a conversation on “What Does a Successful Career in Literary Translation Look Like?” between translators Rosalind Harvey, Jamie Lee Searle, William Gregory, and Vineet Lal. Read more about the event and register here.

June 24

The third installment of TA@home will be a discussion on “Writing as Translation and Translation as Writing” with translators and writers Saskia Vogel, Sabine Huynh, Tiffany Tsao, and Yovanka Perdigão. Find out more and register here.

June 25

Closing out the TA@home series, Christina MacSweeney, Barbara Ofosu-Somuah, Bela Shayevich, Natasha Lehrer, and Max Weiss will talk about “Translating Women’s Non-Fiction Narratives,” looking at the specific challenges in translating these works. More information and how to register here.

June 30

The London Book fair will host sessions focussed on writing under the banner “Literary Translation: Making Words Travel”, and the “English PEN Literary Salon”. You can find more details on their website.