These two poems originally appeared in ArabLit Quarterly’s KITCHEN issue, published in the summer of 2021 and edited by Nour Kamel. For Women in Translation Month (#WiTMonth), we share them here:
Two Poems By Rym Jalil
Translated by Mariam Boctor
*
My Mother’s Kitchen
كل يوم اضحك على نفسي
وأقول عارفاه
مطبخ امي المآسي مش سيعاه
لابد بناء علاقة سطحية
اكمنه له سيد واحد
من بداية الامر لمنتهاه
Every day I lie and say
I know this place.
My mother’s kitchen
brims with afflictions
I must pretend to befriend it
we all know it can have only one master
from its beginning to its end
مكان مقدس صعب زيارته
حيث كل المواجهات
ساعات حواديت حقيقية
والعادي ساحة خلافات
A holy place that’s hard to visit
every single confrontation within its walls.
A few hours of truthful conversation
but mostly, a landscape of fights
ليه مش واجب سرد الماضي
كجزء من واقع آلافات
ليه مش من حقك تشارك
(كحجر أساسي في الحكايات)
Why isn’t it a duty to narrate the past
as part of a thousand present realities?
Why isn’t it my right to share my story
(as a cornerstone of stories)?
فهمت من رصة بهاراتها
انها محبكاها حبتين
كان هيجري ايه لو فيه مكان
لاثنين
The arrangement of her spices
shows she will not budge.
Would it hurt if there were space
for two?
الازمة مش في المساحات
لكن في احتواء الاختلافات
ان كنت ناوي ع القبول
ضميرك حتماً هيحاسبك
اصل مش من الأصول
تطرد من مملكتك
It’s less an issue of space
than of spanning differences
and even if you could yield
your ego would resist.
It would be too much to be expelled
from your kingdom.
كل يوم اضحك على نفسي
وأقول عارفاه
مطبخ امي المآسي مش سيعاه
خريطته معقدة ومفزلكة
وعليه ضابط مرور
لو انحنيت قصاده
ممكن تاخد تأشيرة عبور
Every day
I lie and say I know this place.
My mother’s kitchen
brims with afflictions
the map is complicated, annotated
and there’s a border guard;
and if you submit and acquiesce,
your stay may be extended
ضريبة التأشيرة صمت تام
(تسمع-تسمع-تسمع)
واخر وسيلة تواصل
هي الكلام
The admission tax is silence
(you will listen, you will listen, you will listen)
there is absolutely no communication
in words.
طاستين وكباية
نصيبك عشرين حكاية
وسط الف حقيقة
مش شايف لهم نهاية
two bowls and a cup
and your serving is twenty stories
buried in a thousand
truths without end
ياما سالت ع السر
وطلبت افهم بهدوء
بس مين يقر
ولا يكلمني بالذوق
سالت نفسي كتير
محتاجة كام سنة
يكون لي مساحة
ويكون مطبخي
I often asked for the secret
many times I asked, peacefully, to understand
but nobody would reveal it
or speak to me, gently.
oftentimes, I asked
how many years would it take
to have my own space
my own kitchen.
وانت رافضة تفتحيلي برطمان الخلطة
كأن وجودي في حياتك
(غلطة)
كان بدون خطة
انت رافضة تتقبلي كياني
حتى لو بمحض الصدفة
And you refuse to unscrew your spice jar for me
my presence in your life
(a mistake)
unplanned and unintended.
you refuse to accept the core of me
even if accidentally
سنين معافرة
بشوف كتير
بحاول ادور على فكرة
مدخل للتغيير
بس متعودتش اشوف
في الضلمة
ولا اتعودت أحب
مجاملة
Years of struggle
I’ve seen a lot
I’m trying to spin an idea
find a way to change
but I’m not used to seeing
in the dark
and I don’t like
pretending.
*
A Kitchen of My Own
مطبخي الجديد انا حافظاه
عارفة كل ركن فيه وحباه
حيطانه بتحضن
أطباقه بتحتوي
واخدني زي ما انا
ووجباتي مكفياه
I’ve memorized my new kitchen
every single corner of it’s loved:
walls embrace
and plates hold.
It takes me as I am
and my meals are enough
في مطبخي الجديد مفيش موانع
اني اعك
اني اسرح
وعلي وقتي الخاص اخترع
وصفات تفرح
In my own kitchen there are no restrictions
on screwing up
on daydreaming
or on my own time inventing recipes
to relish.
رقصت مع الملح بحرية
اكتشفت حقايق تشرح
قهوتي في ساعة صبحية
تروق على دماغي
بالتحميصة اللي هي
I dance freely with the salt
I chance upon truths that ease my heart
my coffee at dawn
tickles my brain
with just the right roast
معودتش أخاف من الشطة
بقيت اكلها بمزاجي
بل وبرحب بيها كفكرة
حتى في لحظات الضيق
باخد نفس
(عميق)
وبلساني بدوق العبرة
I’m no longer afraid of the chili pepper
and eat it on my own terms.
I welcome it
even in moments of trouble
I take a breath
(deeply)
and my tongue tastes the lesson.
يوم ما حرقت الزيت شوية
كافئت نفسي بكنافة محشية
اصل عقابي دلوقتي قراري
اطبطب علي روحي
واجيبلها هدية
The day I slightly burned the oil
I treated myself
to stuffed kunafa.
Punishments now are my own to decide.
I plump my soul,
give her gifts galore.
*
Rym Jalil is a writer and poet based in Cairo. She wrote her first poem at the age of nine. Her first published poem, “Higher Power,” was a collaboration with Sara Fakhry Ismail, which was released as part of a series of events on independent publishing at Cairo Image Collective in September 2020. Most recently, she worked alongside other artists and writers eventually leading to a collective online publication “Our Bodies Breathe Underwater,” which featured three of her poems. In her poetry, mostly written in Egyptian dialect, she uses autobiographical events and abstract imagery interchangeably. Jalil holds a BA in Radio and TV broadcasting from Ain Shams University.
Mariam Boctor is a writer, translator, researcher, and curator based in Egypt. Their work has been featured in The Outpost, Mada Masr, and the Contemporary Image Collective’s publications Taste of Letters, and the forthcoming Our bodies breathe underwater. They are passionate about medicine, herbs, food, and the body. They love cats and sing sometimes.