Lit & Found: Three YouTube Panels on Arabic Literature and Translation

Three recent panels on Arabic literature and translation have appeared on YouTube. The first is a Duke University mini-symposium that featured a discussion led by scholar Dima Ayoub, author-scholar Alexandra Chrieteh, and translator-scholar Michelle Hartman.

As Ayoub said near the beginning of the talk, they approached the question of “Who are we translating for, and to what end?”

Another recent event was “Arabic<>English Translation: Today’s landscape and future horizons.“ It was chaired by Nariman Youssef, and included talks from scholar-translator Marilyn Booth, ArabLit editor M Lynx Qualey, and Seagull Books editor Bishan Samaddar.

Also, for a discussion focused not on prose but on Arabic poetry, “Knowing the Self,” with poet-translator-editor Ali Al-Jamri and translator-scholar Huda Fakhreddine:

