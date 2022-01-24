Fiction

Safia Ketou: “The Mauve Planet

Baya Mahieddine: “The Great Big Bird

Chawki Amari: “Murder at Algiers’ Bookfair”

Poetry

Samira Negrouche: “Seven Little Jasmine Monologues”

 Qasi Udifella: “My Heart Refuses Tranquility”

Interviews

Ahlam Mosteghanemi: A Writer’s Journey of Love for and Devotion to Arabic Literature

Abdelouahab Aissaoui: On Publishing Realities, Challenges, and Dreams in Algeria

Samir Kacimi: On the Evolution of the Algerian Novel

Safia Ouarezki: ‘Fatma n’Parapli’: Comix Exploring Women’s Lives, Mental Illness, and Community

Dalila Nedjem: The Challenges of Algerian Comix and ‘A Beautiful Local Production’

Said Khatibi: On the Entanglements of Story in Bosnia and Algeria

Nonfiction

Why Djamila Morani’s ‘The Djinn’s Apple’ Should Be on the IPAF Longlist, Not Amin Zaoui

The Frame, The Sausage, The Oil: Humor and Politics in Algeria’s Protests

Breaking with a Tradition of Tragedy: Ahmed Gasmia and Positive Endings

In Focus: Algeria

This February 2022, we share our second “In Focus” section, edited by Nadia Ghanem and Leonie Rau. For “New & Inventive Voices,” we asked a number of Algerian writers to put together a list of their highlights from among recent books. Zakia Allal has also put together a special feature on novelists who have shaped contemporary Algerian literature.  In “30 Reads: A Month of Algerian Women Writers,” Nadia Ghanem has brought together 30 days of reading suggestions by Algerian women writers. Explore more special features below, with more from our archives on the left.

Writers Select: New & Inventive Voices

Inventing a canon:

Six Algerian Novelists Who Shaped Algerian Literature

A month of reading women:

30 Reads: A Month of Algerian Women Writers

On crime writing:

The Story of 50 Years of Algerian Crime Fiction

An overview:

A Look at 100 Books: Algerian Literature in English Translation

Featured interview:

Why Zehira Houfani Quit Writing Detective Novels

Listicle:

6 Algerian Women Writers Whose Work Should Be Translated

Recommended sites:

Algérie littéraire by journalist Sarah Kharfi

Machaho Tellem Chaho by ArabLit editor Nadia Ghanem

Algerian Women Writers, also by Nadia Ghanem