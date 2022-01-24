Fiction
Safia Ketou: “The Mauve Planet“
Baya Mahieddine: “The Great Big Bird“
Chawki Amari: “Murder at Algiers’ Bookfair”
Poetry
Samira Negrouche: “Seven Little Jasmine Monologues”
Qasi Udifella: “My Heart Refuses Tranquility”
Interviews
Ahlam Mosteghanemi: A Writer’s Journey of Love for and Devotion to Arabic Literature
Abdelouahab Aissaoui: On Publishing Realities, Challenges, and Dreams in Algeria
Samir Kacimi: On the Evolution of the Algerian Novel
Safia Ouarezki: ‘Fatma n’Parapli’: Comix Exploring Women’s Lives, Mental Illness, and Community
Dalila Nedjem: The Challenges of Algerian Comix and ‘A Beautiful Local Production’
Said Khatibi: On the Entanglements of Story in Bosnia and Algeria
Nonfiction
Why Djamila Morani’s ‘The Djinn’s Apple’ Should Be on the IPAF Longlist, Not Amin Zaoui
The Frame, The Sausage, The Oil: Humor and Politics in Algeria’s Protests
Breaking with a Tradition of Tragedy: Ahmed Gasmia and Positive Endings
In Focus: Algeria
This February 2022, we share our second “In Focus” section, edited by Nadia Ghanem and Leonie Rau. For “New & Inventive Voices,” we asked a number of Algerian writers to put together a list of their highlights from among recent books. Zakia Allal has also put together a special feature on novelists who have shaped contemporary Algerian literature. In “30 Reads: A Month of Algerian Women Writers,” Nadia Ghanem has brought together 30 days of reading suggestions by Algerian women writers. Explore more special features below, with more from our archives on the left.
Inventing a canon:
A month of reading women:
On crime writing:
An overview:
Featured interview:
Listicle:
Recommended sites:
