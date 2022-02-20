Sunday Submissions: Bristol Translates

Bristol Translates Literary Translation Summer School is open for application:

They write:

Aimed at practising translators at any stage of their career and at language enthusiasts who want to explore the world of literary translation, Bristol Translates offers the opportunity to work with leading professional translators to translate texts across the literary genres into English.

Bristol Translates summer school takes place entirely online, making it accessible to participants around the world. Groups will be limited to a maximum of 12 students.