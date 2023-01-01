Sunday Submissions: Mophradat Writing Sabbaticals

Mophradat is supporting emerging creative writers from the Arab world working in contemporary fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Published writers currently working on a new text for publication and who need time to focus on its completion can apply to this program. Each participant will receive a stipend to allow them to take time out from their daily preoccupations and complete their project.

The program offers a short sabbatical period for two or more writers per open call.

The participant would receive an amount that ranges from US$600 to US$1,300 per month determined by Mophradat based on the local living costs in the writer’s country of residence, and covers a period from one month up to three months depending on the writer’s need. Applicants must have a publisher interested in their upcoming work (online or print. Independent publishers, periodicals, and other literary or cultural journals qualify). At the end of the sabbatical period, they will connect with one of the advisors (from the selection committee) for a feedback session concerning their manuscript.

SPECIFIC ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Applicants must be from or living in the Arab world.

Applicants must be authors of creative writing including fiction, poetry, criticism, essay, and other literary forms. These sabbaticals are not for academic writing, film, or journalism.

Applicants must be published writers with at least two prior instances of publication (books, articles, essays etc.).

Applicants must provide a letter of interest from a publisher for the new work they are about to complete during this sabbatical. Innovative proposals in method and form will be given priority.

Applicants must commit to taking a leave from their day jobs for the entire sabbatical period (For those who are selected: if employed, a letter from their place of employment must be provided confirming the agreed time out).

See their website here for further details and criteria.

DEADLINE: JANUARY 15th 2023

