This is the last day to apply for a “Connect ME Digital Residency” at the Arab British Centre, for artists based in the GCC or the UK:

The “Connect ME” program, which has spun out of an artistic exchange program, promises to be a “collaborative digital residency programme focused on connecting artists aged 18-30 based in the GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia) and the United Kingdom.”

Connect ME will “pair an artist based in the United Kingdom with an artist based in the GCC, to create new, collaborative work that considers how digital tools can encourage connectivity across borders.”

The program is open to writers, visual artists, filmmakers, or performers, and the results could be “anything from an augmented reality experience to a short film, a zine, a live performance.” However, they must be able to be delivered to the public digitally.

Participating artists will receive £1000, guidance and support from The Arab British Centre, and a dedicated mentor.

To be eligible, an artist must be:

“Are practicing artists/creative practitioners aged 18-30 and based in the GCC (countries include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates) or in the United Kingdom.

“Have an interest in collaborative working and in digital art. This project will rely on the artists being comfortable and excited about creating new digital work and incorporating technology into their practices – a good base level understanding of social platforms and digital technologies is therefore desirable.

“Must be available to participate in the project during the dates specified in the Open Call.

“Artists will also be encouraged to document their experiences of the collaboration through their and the Centre’s social media channels.

“Creative possibilities of digital technologies and collaboration across borders are at the core of this project, so a good sense of teamwork, curiosity for exploring new ideas, and strong and open communication skills are essential qualities for the artists involved.

“The programme will be run in English. A conversational level of English is desirable. Written work can be submitted in Arabic for translation by the Arab British Centre. Please do get in touch if you wish to discuss this and think that there may be ways we can support you.

“A pair cannot be changed once the project has commenced, and it is each pair’s responsibility to ensure that they work well together to produce the project outcomes.

“Artists must have internet access to take part in this residency”

For more, go to the Arab British Centre website.