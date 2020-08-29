In the last Women in Translation Month (#WiTMonth) episode of Bulaq, we bring back a discussion of Dima Wannous’s The Frightened Ones, which had its US release — in Elisabeth Jaquette’s masterful translation — last week:

The episode focuses entirely on Wannous’ haunting novel and the issues Elisabeth Jaquette faced in translating it to English. It’s a book about fear, panic and anxiety — in one’s body and society, between generations and lovers — that is also somehow a great pleasure to read.

Show Notes:

The Frightened Ones was shortlisted for the 2018 International Prize for Arabic Fiction; its English translation came out in the UK in April and was published in the US last week.

We discussed the work of Wannous’ father, the brilliant playwright Sa’adallah Wannous, in episode 28, “Sentenced to Hope.”

Listen now: at Sowt or any major podcast app.

Also watch: a discussion with Elisabeth Jaquette about translating The Frightened Ones.