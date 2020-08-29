In the last Women in Translation Month (#WiTMonth) episode of Bulaq, we bring back a discussion of Dima Wannous’s The Frightened Oneswhich had its US release — in Elisabeth Jaquette’s masterful translation — last week:

The episode focuses entirely on Wannous’ haunting novel and the issues Elisabeth Jaquette faced in translating it to English. It’s a book about fear, panic and anxiety — in one’s body and society, between generations and lovers — that is also somehow a great pleasure to read.

Show Notes:

The Frightened Ones was shortlisted for the 2018 International Prize for Arabic Fiction; its English translation came out in the UK in April and was published in the US last week.

We discussed the work of Wannous’ father, the brilliant playwright Sa’adallah Wannous, in episode 28, “Sentenced to Hope.”

Listen now: at Sowt or any major podcast app.

Also watch: a discussion with Elisabeth Jaquette about translating The Frightened Ones.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s