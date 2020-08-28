A poem by Saniya Saleh, whose work featured on yesterday’s “Women Writing in Arabic: 10 Poets to Read Now,” appeared in a previous ArabLit Quarterly, in Marilyn Hacker’s translation. We re-run it now as this year’s Women in Translation Month (#WiTMonth) comes to a close:

Autumn of freedom

By Saniya Saleh

Translated by Marilyn Hacker

Beirut

I dreamed you were invaded

and awoke to the noise of destruction

The flocks migrated under unknown whips

They writhe and tremble behind the eastern peaks and slopes

until the present, past and future fall on you

leaving your women and men utterly naked.

*

Ah, love

What was it that woke you, when dawn was a dawn of slaughter

Who set fire to you,

an eternal fire

in my vagrant breast?

When I am here, you are here

When I despair, you goad me toward life and save my soul

from the deluge of darkness.

*

We were happy

we passed our childhood in womb-houses of clay and thorny burnet.

Happy

we dreamed of love and triumphs, and in every darkness, there were wonders

until the savage wind came, and lit up the courtyards with a clamour

of departing trains, next year’s funerals, and the herds bleating

as they sank under the thrones into slavery.

*

Speak, Amyoun

Are you still hidden like the moon on concrete roofs

where we passed the nights of our first transgressions

holding each other, afraid , and the winds plunged

into deep sleep like vultures?

Amyoun,

stop clinging to the earth

for the world abandons the stations of your voyages ,

abandons the places where we shouted for freedom

Stop clinging to dream clouds

for the stars shoot their fire at you

Amyoun, how easy it is to uproot you

and with every sigh, life slips from love’s grip

*

We were separated

We abandoned the rostrums of revolution

No yearning made us tremble, no hope deterred us

We headed toward your fields, O love

We came to you like immigrants, carrying our maps and our branded hearts, in misery

We came to you to be rescued from the storms of history

to be rescued from the wretched years of our lives.

*

To dream of you is to gain courage to live

My lungs fill up with the air of provocation

Who would believe that my vagrant soul can transform

those intervals of darkness, doubt and risk, to reach you

Who would believe that my soul could pierce eternity

to make windows of freedom in graves

freedom that’s full of you

In an astounding nocturnal journey

through space resounding with danger

the fleeing soul’s thread emerges, wandering with

its difficult dream, to weave a white love rebellious as the clouds

*

Night is returning

bitter night that awaits its two fleeing citizens

Night of suffocation, and cutting days

night, its hours destined for me,

your hours of rain, thunder and tempests

How can I set out through such strange times when

my soul was addicted to the taste of evil ?

What wave will break when I tell you tales

of swollen mountains, mad dogs and indignant camels

because they all were on the winning side, and I lost ,

I, the eternal loser

*

Under the moonlight , I loved you

Under the moonlight , I loved God, my mother, and the murmur of water, real water

but my shattered soul, like a field in an earthquake, went thirsty

I know that love comes over us with force, when we are unprepared

The perplexed, the sad, the desperate and the indifferent

all fall prey to love

like the others

even prisoners of war, conscripted for death

prisoners who descended from the Taurus Mountains

were dreaming of love

but they were slaughtered, and abandoned on the slopes

*

Ah, love ,

Each time a new era arrives

you take on its colours

In the age of deafening explosions

you developed a taste for explosions ,

and in the era of blood and unidentified corpses

you acquired a taste for blood and corpses

With such disasters, my love sleeps in a pit of memories

With such disasters, the splendid violet spills out under the drunken maps , then stays

to transform them, sending its live roots into the ruined earth

Marilyn Hacker is the author of thirteen books of poems, including A Stranger’s Mirror: New and Selected Poems, 1994–2014 (2015) and sixteen books of poetry translations from the French, most recently A Handful of Blue Earth, by Vénus Khoury-Ghata (2017).

