A few upcoming online events:

July 6

For PalREAD’s Mighty Magazines Online Series, Yvonne Albers will present her work on “Mawaqif (1968–1994): Notes from Beirut’s Long Sixties” from 5-6pm (CEST). More information here, sign up for the event here.

July 9-11

The “Bila Hudood: Arabic Literature Everywhere” festival takes place online from July 9-11. See details for all the panels below and watch all events on our YouTube channel. Sign up optionally via Eventbrite if you want to get reminders for the events.

July 9

The “Bila Hudood: Arabic Literature Everywhere” festival kicks off with a welcome by organizer Sawad Hussain 12:45 EST / 5:45 BST / 6:45 CEST. This is followed by the first panel on “Arabic Literature in Berlin” featuring Haytham El-Wardany, Liwaa Yazji, and Sandra Hetzl, moderated by Katharine Halls. The panel will run from 1-2 p.m. EST / 6-7 p.m. BST / 7-8 p.m. CEST.

July 10

The second panel of the “Bila Hudood” festival on “African Narratives in Arabic Publishing” with Ahmed Val Bin El Dine and Ishraga Mustafa, moderated by Sawad Hussain, will take place from 8-9 EST / 1-2pm BST / 2-3 CEST.

*

Join us for the third panel of “Bila Hudood” to hear Salma Serry, Charles Akl, and Mariam Boctor talk about “The Taste of Letters: Food Writing in Arabic“, moderated by Nour Kamel, guest editor of ALQ’s summer 2021 issue THE KITCHEN. The panel will run from 9:30 a.m. EST / 2:30-3:30 BST / 3:30-4:30 p.m. CEST.

*

At 11 a.m. EST / 4-5 p.m. BST / 5-6 p.m. CEST on Saturday, Rima Rantisi, Amr Ezzat, and Dunya Mikhail will discuss “These Literary Truths: Memoir and Life-writing” in a “Bila Hudood” panel moderated by Maha Maamoun.

July 11

“Bila Hudood“‘s final panel will take place on Sunday at Noon EST / 5 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. CEST with Taghreed Najjar, Maria Dadouch, and Ahmed al-Mahdi talking about “Young Adult Lit: Fantastic Worlds & Where to Find Them” with moderation by Susanne Abou Ghaida.

Later in July

July 16–Nov 14

The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival will run from July 16 through November 14 with lots of wonderful events – see their website for more information.

July 18

Sahar Mustafah and Susan Darraj will lead a virtual pop-up book club discussion on Adania Shibli’s Minor Detail, which is this year’s 1 Book, Many Communities selection from Librarians and Archivists with Palestine. Find more information on their Instagram.

July 22

At Liverpool Arab Arts Festival, join a panel discussion moderated by editor Zahra Hankir, with journalists Aida Alami, Eman Helal, and Heba Shibani on Our Women on the Ground: Arab Women Reporting from the Arab World taking place between 7–8:30pm (BST). Book your ticket here and find more information on their website.

