Arts Canteen and Liverpool Arab Arts Festival are calling for applications for the first edition of Maharat مهارات, their development programme for emerging creative professionals:

They write:

The programme is designed to offer an introduction for people of Arab origin to working in the creative industries, including music, film, events, performing arts and festivals. We will give five ambitious, curious, and emerging creative professionals from Arab backgrounds, who are based in England, the opportunity to develop their craft and professionalism. Participants will make vital new professional connections through tailored mentorship and training. It will serve as a key moment in helping kick-start their careers in the creative industries.

The program will include five online seminars, panels and workshops as well as two one-on-one mentoring sessions, taking place between August and December 2021.

To be considered for the scheme, applicants must be based in England and be of Arab origin, with less than two years experience of working in the creative industries. Successful applicants will receive an honorarium of £50 per session (£350 in total).

Find the call for applications here and apply before July 19, 2021 using this application form.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

