In case you have missed it, the special Baffler magazine section on poetry from Palestine, curated by Fady Joudah, continues to unspool:

Eight poems by six different poets, all translated by Joudah, has appeared on the site, starting with Rawan Hussin’s “Dawn” on June 1, and most recently featuring Sheikha Hlewa’s “Nakba” on July 13.

The poems are sharp and narrative, ranging from the clear-eyed gaze on the world around her of Ahlam Bsharat (“How I Kill Soldiers“) to the more metaphysical work of Taghrid Abdelaal’s “Belief” and “Not Blind.”

You can find them all at thebaffler.com/logical-revolts/poems-from-palestine.

