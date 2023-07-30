Sunday Submissions: NCW Emerging Translator Mentorships 2024

The National Centre for Writing is seeking applications from translators into English for the 2023/24 EmergingTranslator Mentorship programme. Applications for the 2023/24 programme NCW Emerging Translator Mentorships open on Friday 28 July. You can submit your application to one of this year’s nine mentorships until 11.59pm on Monday 28 August 2023 by using the Google Forms link below.

This very exciting program will involve:

Mentees receive a £800 stipend to cover expenses associated with the mentorship, such as travel. The mentorship will include various online industry events with tailored training events and talks, a feature at International Translation Day and attendance of London Book Fair with a networking day at NCW’s headquarters at Dragon Hall in Norwich. The mentees’ work will also be celebrated in a concluding digital showcase, when a print and digital anthology with samples of the mentees’ translations will also be published, to further amplify the translators’ work. National Centre for Writing will facilitate an initial planning meeting between successful applicants and their mentors to agree on the scope of their project and how they will work together. The mentoring period lasts for six months, from October 2023 to March 2024, including an in-person meeting in Norwich and London from 11-14 March 2024. During this time, the mentoring pair will meet at least four times, either in person, by virtual media or by phone as appropriate and agreed between them. In between meetings, they will exchange work and comments via email.

The deadline is 11.59pm on Monday 28 August 2023.

