2024 International Prize for Arabic Fiction Longlist: ‘From 1920s Cairo to Tunisia’s Ancient Book Markets to Famine in 1970s Jerusalem’

DECEMBER 14, 2023 — Former IPAF winner Raja Alem, with her latest novel Bahbel: Makkah Multiverse 1945-2009, was among those on the 16-book longlist for the 2024 International Prize for Arabic Fiction, announced today.

Other returnees to the longlist include Egyptian novelist Mohammed Abdel Nabi, Lebanese novelist Rashid al-Daif, and Algerian novelist Amin Zaoui.

This year’s 16 books — by authors from twelve countries, reaching from Morocco to Oman — were chosen by a panel of five distinguished judges chaired by Syrian writer Nabil Suleiman. The other four judges are Palestinian writer, researcher and academic Sonia Nimr; Czech academic František Ondráš; Egyptian critic and journalist Mohamed Shoair; and Sudanese writer and journalist Hammour Ziada.

The longlist was chosen from 133 submissions that were published in Arabic between July 2022 and June 2023.

The full list:

Author

Title

Country of origin

Publisher

Mohammed Abdel Nabi

Nearly Every Day

Egypt

Markez al-Mahrusa

Badriya Albadri

Foumbi

Oman

Dar Al Saqi

Raja Alem

Bahbel: Makkah Multiverse 1945-2009

Saudi Arabia

Dar Tanweer – Lebanon

Sara Alsarraf

I Heard Everything

Iraq

Dar al-Hikma

Rima Bali

Suleima’s Ring

Syria

Tanmia Publishing

Rashid al-Daif

The Other Face of the Shadow

Lebanon

Dar Al Saqi

Osama al-Eissa

The Seventh Heaven of Jerusalem

Palestine

Al-Mutawassit

Dorra al-Fazi’

I Hide Passion

Tunisia

Sindbad

Saleh al-Hamad

Eye of the Kite

Saudi Arabia

Dar Rashm

Basim Khandaqji

A Mask, the Colour of the Sky

Palestine

Dar al-Adab

Ahmed Menour

Storm Over the Islands

Algeria

Dar al-Tanweer Algeria

Ahmed al-Morsi

Gambling on the Honour of Lady Mitsy

Egypt

Dar Dawen

Eissa Nasiri

The Mosaicist

Morocco

Masciliana

Salha Obeid

Spice Circle

UAE

Al-Mutawassit

Sufyan Rajab

Reader of the Tanners’ Alley

Tunisia

Masciliana

Amin Zaoui

The Idols

Algeria

Editions Daliman Algeria

Organizers write that the novels “take readers from a racecourse in 1920s Cairo, to a rare book market in Tunisia; from the ancient houses of Baghdad, to a famine in 1970s Jerusalem,” as well as to the Comoros and the Congo. “A number of the books reflect on the act of creation, while other recurrent themes include war, exile, and impossible love.”

Nabil Suleiman, Chair of the 2024 judges, said, in a prepared statement:

The longlist for this year’s prize cycle comprises rich and varied narratives. A broad range of Arab countries are represented, resulting in the exploration of diverse experiences, settings, and characters. The list presents fictional characters who face complex societal issues, some old and others new, and topics such as the role of the arts, women’s rights, and cross-cultural interaction. Some novels explore individual, and others national, consciousness. They open up new perspectives by interrogating history to connect past and present struggles, particularly in places rocked by despotism, persecution, wars, uprisings, expulsions and exile. Each offers compelling and original narratives, and considered together, the list has a distinctly epic feel in scope and range.

The 2024 shortlist is set to be announced on February 14, 2024, with the winner announced April 28, 2024 in Abu Dhabi. The winner takes $50,000.