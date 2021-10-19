Interviews & Conversations
In the last 11 years for ArabLit, and the last five for ArabLit Quarterly, we have run hundreds of interviews with authors, translators, agents, publishers, booksellers, booktubers, and more. Find featured interviews below.
How you can submit interviews:
Latest Interviews
Featured Interviews
On a Cookbook from Cairo’s Flourishing 14th Century
A talk with Nawal Nasrallah
On Turning ‘Sayyidat al-Qamr’ into ‘Celestial Bodies’ and the Tyranny of the New
A talk with Marilyn Booth