A few upcoming online events:

April 20

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews novelist Susan Abulhawa for the Afikra “Conversations” series on April 20. More info and RSVP here.

*

Bennington Translates will be hosting Mona Kareem for an in-class visit where all are welcome. Find more information here.

April 21

Lebanese-American writer Rabih Alameddine willl be reading from his forthcoming novel The Wrong End of the Telescope at Columbia University on April 21 at 5 pm EST. The reading will be followed by a Q&A. You can register for the event here.

April 22

Michael Sells will be reading from his new translation of Muhyiddin Ibn ‘Arabi, titled The Translator of Desires and discussing it with Feisal G. Mohamed on April 22 at 4:30 pm EDT. You can register for the event here.

*

The Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Harvard University will be hosting a talk by Dr. Moneera al-Ghadeer on “Translating the World: Contemporary Poetry from Saudi Arabia”, with a reading by poet Fowziyah A. Abukhalid on April 22 at 12 pm EDT. Register here.

April 23 & 24

Goethe Institute is hosting a free online “Bias and Translation Workshop for Translators” over two days, 10 am to 3.30 pm CET. Find more info here and register here.

Later in April

April 25

Adabiyat Book Club will discuss Hanan al-Shaykh’s The Locust and the Bird: My Mother’s Story on April 25 at 1 pm EST. More here.

April 26

Join Sawad Hussain, Anton Hur and Somrita Ganguly at the opening panel of University of Nottingham’s digital symposium “Supplying Translation” on April 26, 9:45 am BST. Find more info as well as the whole program and registration links here.

April 27

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews writer and translator Mona Kareem for the afikra Conversations series on April 27. More info and RSVP here.

*

Ala Younis and Maha Mamoun will be talking with art historian Hala Auji about “Kayfa ta: On Shapeshifting Texts and Other Publishing Tactics”, the first session in a new series on “Histories and Archives of Arabic Publishing” co-hosted by the British Library and Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge. Find more information about this event and the whole series at their website and register here.

April 29

Join the Arab British Centre and Saqi Books on April 29, 6 pm BST for the online launch of We Wrote in Symbols, a new collection of writing on love and lust by Arab women writers, edited by Selma Dabbagh. Speakers will include Selma Dabbagh, Yasmine Seale, Hanan al-Shaykh and more! Find more information here and register here.

*

Join the Banipal Book Club to discuss Meryem Alaoui’s novel Straight from the Horse’s Mouth, translated by Emma Ramadan, on April 29, 6:30 pm BST. Find more info on their Facebook and send an email to bookclub@banipal.co.uk to RSVP.

April 30

Coventry University is hosting a one-day online conference on Arab Literature in English: Re-writing Gender, Race, Politics and Culture on April 30, from 9:45 am BST. Keynote speakers will be Dr. Atef Alshaer and Dr. Roxanne Douglas, speakers include Shahd Al Shammari and Layla AlAmmar. Register for free here.

April 31

“Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Translation in Dialogue“: Join Translation@Warwick on Friday 30 April from 1 pm to 5:15 pm (GMT+1) for a half day of readings and discussion with translators and publishers. Register here.