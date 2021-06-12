A few upcoming online events:

June 12

Join the second session of the Shubbak Festival x afikra Rountable Series under the heading “Shubbak’s Curatorial Collaboration with Dardishi & Fadaa” with Taghrid Choucair Vizoso (Shubbak), Samar Ziadat (Dardishi), Khalid alBaih & Hadeel Eltayeb (Fadaa), moderated by Mikey Muhanna. RSVP via the above link or through this form.

June 15

To celebrate the launch of Concrete and Ink: Storytelling and the Future of Architecture, Theatrum Mundi is hosting a virtual evening featuring readings by, among others, Adania Shibli, whose short story “Word War” was translated by Mona Kareem for this volume. Tickets to the live launch event include a copy of the book and can be bought from Theatrum Mundi.

*

Among others, Alaa Murad will speak about Jurji Zaydan’s historical novels at an event organized by the Constantine Zurayk Cultural Foundation and the AUB on “Arab Historians and the Production of Modern Historical Thought, 1890s – 1970s”. Register for this event via Zoom.

June 17

Join Zoe Lambert and Lindsey Moore in conversation with Lancaster University alumni, Naji Bakhti on June 17, 5–6:30pm (BST) for a reading from Naji’s novel Between Beirut and the Moon and a chance to ask questions. Find out more and register here.

*

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews writer Youssef Rakha on the afikra Conversations series. RSVP via the afikra website.

June 18–27

The first digital edition of the Dardishi Festival will run as a ten-day program of Zoom events led by Arab and North African women and gender minorities as “an invitation to explore, learn, imagine and rest together”. We have highlighted some events in this post and you can find even more on their website.

June 19

For the third session of the Shubbak Festival x afikra Rountable Series, Amani Hassan (Programme Director at Arab British Centre) & Rabih El Khoury, (Curator SAFAR 2021 Film Festival) will talk to Mikey Muhanna about “Generational Encounters in Arab Cinema” with SAFAR”. RSVP here.

Later in June:

June 20

The sixth edition of the Shubbak Festival: A Window on Contemporary Arab Culture runs from June 20 – July 17, 2021. We will be highlighting some events nearer the time; until then, you can check out their festival guide.

June 21

Ruqaya Izzidien, author of The Watermelon Boys, will be giving a virtual talk in the Authors Online series on Monday, June 21, from 7-8pm (BST) via Wokingham Libraries. Find out more at their Twitter and e-mail libraries@wokingham.gov.uk to register.

June 22

The Translators Association will be hosting an event on the topic of “How to Edit Award-Winning Translations” as part of their TA@home festival. Join translator Chantal Wright for a conversation with editors Ka Bradley, Bishan Samaddar and Saba Ahmed about editing translations, the impact of the TA Prize, and the role of the editor. More info and registration here.

June 23

Also part of TA@home is a conversation on “What Does a Successful Career in Literary Translation Look Like?” between translators Rosalind Harvey, Jamie Lee Searle, William Gregory, and Vineet Lal. Read more about the event and register here.

June 24

The third installment of TA@home will be a discussion on “Writing as Translation and Translation as Writing” with translators and writers Saskia Vogel, Sabine Huynh, Tiffany Tsao, and Yovanka Perdigão. Find out more and register here.

*

Also on June 24, join the MENAWA reading group for their discussion of this month’s read, No Knives in the Kitchens of This City by Khaled Khalifa. The novel’s translator Leri Price will join to speak about her practice and experience. The meeting will take place via Zoom, see their Twitter post for how to participate.

June 25

Closing out the TA@home series, Christina MacSweeney, Barbara Ofosu-Somuah, Bela Shayevich, Natasha Lehrer, and Max Weiss will talk about “Translating Women’s Non-Fiction Narratives,” looking at the specific challenges in translating these works. More information and how to register here.

June 30

The London Book fair will host sessions focussed on writing under the banner “Literary Translation: Making Words Travel”, and the “English PEN Literary Salon”. You can find more details on their website.