Sunday Submissions: Khayrallah Prize

The 2023 Khayrallah Prize is open for submissions until September 29, 2023:

The Moise A. Khayrallah Center for Lebanese Diaspora Studies says about their prize:

This year we are accepting submissions for two categories: Audio-visual and Written work. The audio-visual medium may include performance, film, painting, photography, etc. The written medium may include anything from novels to poetry and other forms of literature.

The Khayrallah Prize will identify, award, and publicly honor those whose original work focuses on any aspect of life in Lebanon or among Lebanese immigrants, whether in the past or present. The winner for both categories will receive a monetary prize of $5,000 each and will be invited to receive the prize at a public ceremony with a presentation of their winning contribution.