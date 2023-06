In April 2022, the MENAWA Reading Group (based at Lancaster University but open to everyone) hosted a virtual conversation with award-winning translator Leri Price about Samar Yazbek’s novel Planet of Clay and “the practice and philosophy of literary translation.”

You can watch the whole discussion on their YouTube channel and follow @menawapoco for updates on their next reads:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp