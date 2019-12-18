She was also inspired by Algerian cartoon artist Slim, and the Moroccan author Abdellah Taïa, who writes openly about being gay -- and, of course, the Amazigh queen, Kahina.
Sawiris Prize Announces Its 2019 ‘Young Writer’ Shortlists
Winners are set to be announced January 10, 2020, at the Grand Theater of the Cairo Opera House.
Sunday Submissions: ‘The Poetry of the Arab Revolutions’
Submissions of 2-3 poems are preferred, but individual poem submissions will also be accepted.
Christian Junge: On Ahmad Faris al-Shidyaq and ‘Exposing Words’
In short, Junge writes that al-Fāriyāqīya demands the right to a woman’s participation in lust, which means not only sexual desire, but also social and cultural desires -- and thus also linguistic pleasures. Women’s emancipation here means not only women’s participation in knowledge, but also in lust. Woman here are not the object of pleasure, but its subject.
Friday Finds: What We Talk About When We Talk About Trees’
As my husband gets ready for a TV interview about his latest short story collection, he receives a phone call from the host, asking: “What are we going to do about January 25?”
2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction Longlist Coming December 17
Next Tuesday, prize organizers are set to announce not only the 16-book longlist, but also the panel of five judges who selected the novels.
Cover Reveal and 7 Poems: ‘The Olive Trees’ Jazz’
Above our heads a vertical shadow vibrates a shadow that flaps above our heads
New Fiction in Translation: The Puny Pigeon Loft Proprietor
"So—he must have witnessed the robbery."
Sunday Submissions: Arabic-English Translation Workshop, Sharjah
Applications must be received before December 12, 2019; they must "answer the application questions, provide an up-to-date CV and an extract of a recent translation (up to 1000 words)."
Fish, Resistant Bodies, and Sameh Mahran’s ‘The Boatman’
Young Man: The most beautiful thing about fish is that they don’t need to take their clothes off. Young Woman: And they make love just like that, no need or privacy.
Friday Finds: Two by Jan Dost
"I don’t know how many hours I’d spent in solitary confinement. I was alone with four cold silent walls. I couldn’t hear anyone’s voice in that gloomy cell, and I don’t think anyone could hear me."
Bulaq Episode 40: ‘The Revolution While Dreaming’
The latest episode of Bulaq focused around a collection of interviews with Mahmoud Darwish, titled "Palestine as Metaphor."